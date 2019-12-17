Horses stolen across Central Florida and slaughtered for meat

Officials from several law enforcement agencies are warning Central Florida residents about an outbreak of horse slaughter cases.

Sheriff’s detectives from Sumter, Marion and Manatee counties have experienced these crimes in their jurisdictions. It is believed that the horses are being harvested for meat in Palmetto.

The suspect shown above is considered a person of interest in one of the Manatee County cases and is being sought for questioning. It isn’t known if he is involved in other horse thefts, officials say.

The Sumter County case involved a horse taken from the Sumterville area. Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking anyone with information about the crime to call (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $1,000, please contact Crimeline about any of the horse thefts across the Central Florida area at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Horse owners are encouraged to be vigilant in ensuring the safety of their animals. Any suspicious incidents involving property, such as attempts to gain entry or cut fencing, should be reported to law enforcement immediately.