Woman nabbed with stolen merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A woman was nabbed with stolen merchandise Monday night at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Felicia Ann Erskine, 34, of Wildwood, was at the store when a loss prevention officer saw her cut open two packages and conceal their contents in her pants, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She also put merchandise into her purse.

Erskine went through a self-checkout lane where she paid for three small items totaling $2.75.

She was stopped by the loss prevention officer who found that Erskine did not pay for LED lighting strips, 10-foot extension cables, perfume and cologne valued at $176.50.

A criminal history check revealed Erskine has previously been convicted of shoplifting in 2015 in Ohio and in 2018 in Leesburg.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.