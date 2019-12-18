Deputies make arrest after husband-wife brawl at home in The Villages

Deputies made an arrest Tuesday after a husband-wife brawl at a home in The Villages.

Edward Frank Thomas, 83, was arrested on a charge of battery after he allegedly struck his wife in the face and shoved her against a refrigerator at their home in the Village of Pinellas.

She placed a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. and reported that her husband hit her on the left side of the face and grabbed her by both arms, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He shoved her into the refrigerator, causing her to hit her head and fall to the ground. Once his wife was on the floor, the Pennsylvania native who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 212 pounds allegedly kicked her in the back. She grabbed the home telephone and called 911 as they continued to argue.

The arrest report noted that she had suffered a four-inch bruise on her forehead. She also had a five-inch bruise on her bicep, “consistent with being grabbed,” the report said.

A second deputy reported that Thomas did not exhibit “any signs of confusion or an altered mental status.” Thomas complained that his wife “always yells at him.”

Thomas was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,000.