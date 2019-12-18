Man convicted of woman’s rape and kidnapping registers address in The Villages

A man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman has registered a temporary address in The Villages.

Ronald Jay Morel, 60, last week registered an address at a woman’s home at 1245 Granada Court in the Village of Del Mar, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Morel went to prison in 1994 for kidnapping and raping a Boca Raton woman who asked him for a ride to work. When he was about to be released from prison in 2002, prosecutors told a judge that psychologists found him to be a sexually violent predator whose mental condition makes him likely to re-offend, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

He drives a blue 2019 Chrysler van with license plate number KWUT30. Morel lives in Spring Hill in Hernando County.