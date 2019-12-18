Member of prominent restaurant family enters plea in attack on girlfriend

A member of a prominent restaurant family in The Villages has entered a plea in a case in which he has been accused of attacking his girlfriend.

Nathaniel “Nate” Andrew Suleiman, 23, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of battery. He entered the plea this week in Sumter County Court through his attorney Joseph Indelicato, who was initially retained in 2014 to represent a woman accused of having sex on the square. Indelicato has demanded a trial by jury for Suleiman.

Also this week, Judge Mary Hatcher granted the girlfriend’s request for an injunction for protection against domestic violence barring any contact from Suleiman, a member of the family that operates Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing as well as the Havana Country Club, Lopez Legacy restaurant and the Glenview Country Club.

Suleiman’s girlfriend said he broke her glasses by grabbing her hair after an argument erupted Dec. 7 on their way home from Wal-Mart, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He then grabbed her arm and jerked her back and forth, the report said.

Police found Suleiman shortly before midnight that day in Apartment C16 at 775 Club Wildwood, a subsidized housing complex which accepts Section 8 vouchers. The report indicated Suleiman, who lists an Ormond Beach address, has been living at the apartment with his girlfriend.

Suleiman admitted he “put his hands on her and pulled her hair,” the report said.

“(Suleiman) went on to state that he grabbed her arm hard and jerked her because he was mad and upset,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

Suleiman remains free on bond.