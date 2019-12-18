Uncooperative Summerfield man jailed after giving deputies wrong driver’s license

A Summerfield man who was located inside a mobile home with a lady friend and then refused to identify himself is behind bars.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the Dogwood Acres Mobile Home Park, located at 2850 SW 38th Ave., early Tuesday morning after receiving multiple 911 hang-up calls. They knocked on the door of the mobile home and heard “a voice arguing about the cops being called,” a report says.

The owner of the mobile home came outside and said he didn’t know what was going on. Another man then exited the residence and said he had called 911 because a man and woman inside the mobile home “would not leave him alone,” a sheriff’s office report states.

Deputies then cleared the residence and spoke with the woman and the other man, later identified as 27-year-old Jared Wayne Cooper. The woman identified herself but Cooper claimed his name was James and wouldn’t give a last name or date of birth, the report says.

Cooper allowed deputies to retrieve a wallet that contained a Florida identification card for a man with a different name and a license for a man with James as the middle name. Neither photo looked like Cooper but he claimed the driver’s license was his, the report says.

After no one else at the mobile home could identify Cooper by his correct name, he was transported to the Marion County Jail. Upon arrival at the detention facility, he said he had outstanding warrants for false imprisonment and domestic battery and didn’t want to go jail. He then provided his correct name and date of birth and his identity was confirmed by his fingerprints, the report says.

Cooper was charged with fraud (impersonating/displaying another person’s driver’s license) and resisting an officer without violence. The outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court on false imprisonment and domestic battery charges also were confirmed.

Cooper was being held on $1,500 bond on the new charges and no bond on the previous charges. His next court date hasn’t been set, jail records show.

Cooper also arrested in June after attempting to flee from a sheriff’s deputy on a stolen bicycle on E Hwy. 25. He eventually fell off the bike and continued to flee on foot. Once he was caught, Cooper said he didn’t believe being stopped by the deputy was “valid.”

Cooper also found himself behind bars in April after a woman claimed he battered her and held her against her will. In that case, Cooper was caught running through a wooded area in Silver Springs after the visibly bruised woman called 911 for help.