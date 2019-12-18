Veterans buried at Shiloh Cemetery in Fruitland Park honored with wreaths

Many different organizations came together recently to place wreaths in honor of the veterans buried at Shiloh Cemetery in Fruitland Park.

The annual Wreaths Across American event, held Dec. 14, was titled, “Everyone Has a Part.” Cadets from the Thomas R. Norris Battalion, U.S. Naval Sea Cadet program presented the colors to begin the program, offered a three-volley salute and played “Taps” as the program ended.

Fruitland Park Mayor Chris Cheshire was joined by members of the Lake-Sumter Sons of the American Revolution, John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and American Legion Auxiliary of Fruitland Park Post 219 to participate in the annual program to honor those who gave so much to their country.

Representatives of the Navy, Army, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Missing in Action/POW groups also placed wreathes at the base of the American Flag during the ceremony.