Beloved restaurant in The Villages plans second location at Brownwood

A beloved restaurant in The Villages has announced plans for a second location at Brownwood.

Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill has established a loyal following since opening its doors in 2010 at Colony Plaza.

Buoyed by that near-decade of success, the owners have chosen to set up a second restaurant at Brownwood. The plan is to open the restaurant there next year. The company also operates restaurants in Mount Dora and Orange City.

The new Mexican restaurant at Brownwood will be 3,471 square feet. The exact location has not been disclosed.