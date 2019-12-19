Oxford woman who had four Fireball shots arrested on drunk driving charge

An Oxford woman who was speeding and driving on a suspended license was arrested on a drunk driving charge.

Cristan Marie Bishop, 33, was at the wheel of a silver Scion XB at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday when she was spotted traveling at approximately 80 miles per hour on East County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. At one point her car almost drove onto a sidewalk along the roadway.

During a traffic stop, Bishop handed the deputy her registration but said she did not have an insurance card or driver’s license. Her eyes were “glassy and bloodshot.”

The deputy asked Bishop if she had been drinking and she said she consumed four Fireball shots. She refused to participate in field sobriety exercises or provide a breath sample.

A check revealed that she had two previous convictions for driving while license suspended and that her license was currently suspended.

Bishop was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.