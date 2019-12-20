How low can Trump go?

To the Editor:

Just when we thought that he could go no lower, the rabid dog in our White House attacked a grieving widow.

There doesn’t seem to be any class left within his character, whatsoever. Since he announced his candidacy, he has very publicly attacked and insulted children, parents of murdered children, child survivors of school shootings, the mentally or physically disabled, the elderly, women, LGBTQ, the poor, the wealthy, entire American cities, entire American states, governors, mayors, protesters, political parties, scientists, hurricane survivors, whistleblowers, veterans, POWs, gold star families, generals, statesmen, presidents, foreign ally leaders, presidential candidates, pollsters, unions, the pope, assault victims, democrats, congressmen, judges, the media, refugees, asylum seekers, immigrants, American minorities, businesses and organizations, former employees and Cabinet members, social media companies, the federal reserve board, the European Union, Mexicans, Haitians, Jews, Muslims, Puerto Ricans, Hispanics, Asians, the skinny, the overweight, the short, actors, educators, our intelligence and law enforcement agencies, television stations and personalities, athletes, athletic teams and managers, and republicans/conservatives who do not humbly bow to his every disgusting behavior.

Have I left anyone out?

Mary Rosen

Village of Woodbury