Special ‘Gospel Doo Wop’ show coming to Summerfield church

A Summerfield church is planning a special “Gospel Doo Wop” event next month.

Walter Santos, a professional percussionist who has played and toured with such notables as The Charlie Daniels Band, the Outlaws, George Benson, Dion, Weather Report, The Belmonts and The Marshall Tucker Band, will perform at New Bethel Community Church on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. The event is free but a “love offering” will be collected. The church is located at 8780 SE 157th Place in Summerfield.

Santos is no stranger to New Bethel Community Church, having performed there in April and January. Both of those shows were titled “Doo-Wop for Jesus” and were a big hit among those in attendance.

Santos was born in New York City and learned percussion in deep ethnic neighborhoods. He grew up in the late 1950s when doo-wop became particularly popular and got his first break in the music business by playing percussion at Carnegie Hall on the same bill as the legendary Jazz Crusaders and Benson.

That introduction eventually opened doors for Santos to play with a virtual who’s who of jazz artists. But today, Santos says he plays for the only “Who” that matters – Jesus Christ.