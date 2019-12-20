Wildwood police vehicle stopped for accident hit by truck on U.S. 301

A Wildwood police vehicle which was stopped for an accident investigation on U.S. 301 was struck by a truck whose driver failed to swing wide enough to avoid a collision.

The accident occurred at 11:13 a.m. Friday on U.S. 301 near its intersection with the northbound ramp of the Florida Turnpike, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Wildwood Police Department 2014 Ford Explorer utility vehicle had its lights activated and was investigating a two-car crash with road blockage.

The police vehicle was struck by a 2016 Ford F-550 truck driven by 51-year-old Phillip Gene Simpson of Wildwood, the report said. He had been directed to make a right turn around the Wildwood police vehicle, but failed to swing his vehicle wide enough for the trailer he was towing to clear the squad car.

The police officer was not injured.