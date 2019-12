A dangerous wrong-way driver was caught in the act earlier this week on a busy roadway in The Villages.

The driver of the four-door silver automobile was heading southbound on Avenida Central – in the northbound lanes – near the CVS pharmacy on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Reportedly, there were no injuries and the driver got back on the proper path.

