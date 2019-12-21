Couple to answer in court in theft of items from Belk in The Villages

A couple will have to answer in court in the theft of items from Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.

James Joseph Devereaux, 42, and Allison Costigan, 32, both of Summerfield, entered the store Dec. 14 and selected several items of clothing, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Devereaux was stopped as he left the store and confessed he had several clothing items concealed under his clothing. He also admitted he had used plier clippers to remove security tags from the merchandise. The clothing he had taken was valued at $217.99.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Costigan walking toward a van in the parking lot. She had left a cart full of clothing at the front door of the store, but left with a container of cleaning wipes for which she had failed to pay. During questioning, she was identified by her Massachusetts driver’s license.

A criminal history check revealed that neither had any prior convictions for theft. Both have been ordered to appear Jan. 2 in Lake County Court to answer to charges of retail theft.