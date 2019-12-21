District Office releases information about holiday trash collection

The District Office has released the following information about holiday trash collection in The Villages.

Village Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Village Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will not be yard waste collection on Wednesday, Dec. 25 or Wednesday, Jan. 1. Yard waste collection will occur on Saturday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 4. Homeowners should have their yard waste out no later than 6 a.m.

Village Community Development District No. 12

There are no schedule changes due to the holidays.

Lady Lake, Lake County

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no trash or recycling collection on Wednesday, Dec. 25 or Wednesday, Jan. 1. Recycling will be collected on Thursday, Jan. 8.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages, contact Lake County Solid Waste at (352) 343-3776 for information on your sanitation schedule.