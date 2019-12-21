He who pays the bagpiper calls the tunes for this artistic tri-county resident

Whether escorting a bride down the aisle, leading a parade or helping to send off the departed, Jim Freeman and his bagpipes help set the mood for many different and diverse events.

Although piping is a major economic contributor, Jim’s real love is art and growing difficult plants. His most challenging plant is the Madagascar Lace, the epitome of vegetation in aquariums.

“It’s one of the most beautiful plants in the world,” he says.

The large leaves look like lacy green nets and they grow underwater.

“They’re challenging. Every year they go dormant and come back again,” Jim says. “And if you have the right conditions, they’ll thrive.”

The right conditions include a large tank with substrate (Jim grows his in a child’s pool) and he uses a heavy dose of nutrients and carbon dioxide pumped into the water.

On the opposite side of the gardening business is his cactus garden featuring long, thin columnar cacti from the Caribbean and South America. Starting with his own seeds, he raises the plants and sells them to nurseries and garden outlets.

But his real passion is his art. “A mix of landscape and still life” is how he describes his work. An oil painter, he attended a type of magnet school growing up in Chicago that featured music and art, as well as advanced academics. He graduated from the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) and launched his art career, which flourished until the 2008 recession.

But the bagpipes were always droning in the background.

“I’ve always had a bent for music,” he says. “I started off with the violin and guitar, loved the viola, fell in love with classical music, had a great music teacher at SCAD and played in a school string quartet.”

Jim recalls living in his mother’s basement after college.

“She heard me playing Renaissance bagpipe recordings,” he says. “So that Christmas, 1995, my mother gave me a bagpipe practice chanter, an instruction video and a note to go see a teacher from Glasgow, Scotland.”

It wasn’t easy.

“I played the chanter for about three months. Then I hit a brick wall with actual bagpipes,” he says. “I couldn’t get a note out of the thing. After two months, I could barely play a tune and I thought I was going to have a stroke. Six months out I could play three tunes, but I was still seeing stars.”

His recovery came with joining a pipe band, the Greater Trenton Pipes & Drums, in New Jersey and, later, an affiliated band in Lancaster, Pa. – a group he was with for seven years.

The structured rigor from an instructor and regular band practice took him from amateur to professional, playing with the band as well as performing solo work at events.

“My hobby became a lifeline after the 2008 financial crash,” he says. “It was the only creative thing I could sell.”

The event work earned him enough money to tour in Ireland and play in the St. Patrick’s Day parade with the band in 2010.

In 2014, Jim moved to Florida. The art scene in Lancaster had petered out and he was looking for new vistas. His mother and stepfather had moved to Florida in 2009, with his stepfather passing away in 2013.

“Get out of the freezing cold,” his mother urged him. “I want to stay in Florida and I can’t do it alone.”

Together, they have restored a home and an eight-acre farm in Williston.

“My mother just turned 73 and she’s doing flooring with me, plastering walls, anything she could do to help 12 hours a day,” he says.

Bagpipes are complex musical instruments, possibly dating back to the Roman times. Variations on the pipes are traditional in many countries around the world, including Ireland and Scotland. Players blow into a bag (at one time a sheep’s stomach – now an engineered synthetic fabric) with a flapper valve to keep the air in. Light arm pressure on the bag forces air out of the other bag opening through reeds, drones and pipes to create the distinctive sound.

Fingering on the chanter, much like a flute, produces notes. Modern pipes even use a desiccant near the reed to keep it dry. There are Irish bagpipes and Scottish Highland pipes – both similar.

Keeping bagpipes together and playable is a full-time job.

“It’s a fickle instrument,” Jim laughs. “The whole thing is held together with hemp that resembles dental floss – and it can come apart at any time.”

He recalls one occasion when he was piping a bride across a lawn to her ceremony.

“The instrument started to fall apart. So, I said a few choice words, gave the bride a signal to wait for a minute, took it apart fast, zipped it up again, fired it up and walked her down the aisle without her having to kill me later on.”

He usually has a set of pipes in reserve nearby at events in case of a malfunction.

When living in the north, much of Jim’s piping was for funerals, but in the south it’s more for festive occasions likes weddings, and parties. He performs free for first responders killed in the line of duty.

“Down here it’s 90th and even 100th birthday parties. I’ll play at the 18th hole as a surprise,” he says. “I’ve had lots of different ethnicities call me for events because the sound is so appealing.”

Jim’s playing area includes The Villages and all of Central Florida. His website, www.TheArtistBagpiper.com, features a number of piping videos, offering visitors an opportunity for a private bagpipe concert.

From being unable to get a note from the pipes in the beginning, Jim now has more than 165 tunes in his repertoire, ranging from traditional Scottish and Irish melodies to classical music and even college fight songs.

“It’s the customer who calls the tune,” he says with a wide smile.

John W Prince is a writer and Villager. For more information visit www.GoMyStory.com. If you know of someone with a good story, contact John at John@GoMyStory.com.