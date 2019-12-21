Police track down woman who allegedly stole U-Haul for Wal-Mart run

Police have tracked down a woman who allegedly stole a U-Haul truck for a trip to Wal-Mart.

Natalie Gail LaFleur, 34, of Fruitland Park, is free on $2,000 bond following her arrest Thursday night on a warrant charging her with grand theft auto.

LaFleur reportedly pestered a male friend, begging permission to borrow the 2017 Ford F-650 26-foot U-Haul truck with Arizona plates which he had rented, according to the Lake County arrest warrant. The man said he could not loan the truck to her because “it was rented for business purposes only and that adding extra miles would cost extra money at the end of the rental,” the report said.

The man left to go ice skating at the mall and when he returned to his Fruitland Park home, he discovered the U-Haul truck, valued at $56,000, was gone.

LaFleur later called 911 and claimed she had driven the U-Haul to Wal-Mart to buy tampons and ran out of gas when she was driving home. She said she left the U-Haul some place on Rolling Acres Road.

A bulletin was issued for the U-Haul and it was found on Rolling Acres Road, south of its intersection with Lake Ella Road. The U-Haul was unsecured, the key was on the passenger seat and there was fuel in the tank.

LaFleur was arrested by the Fruitand Park Police Department and booked at the Lake County Jail.