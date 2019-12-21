Villages 101: Three highly dedicated leaders have held the top District Government post since 1995

Three very different people – Pete Wahl, Janet Tutt and Richard Baier – have served at the helm of The Villages Community Development Districts since 1995.

Each brought a wealth of knowledge and a different style to job. Each also is known for a dedicated work ethic. And each served over tremendous growth periods that saw Florida’s Friendliest Hometown go from being a trailer park to a sprawling retirement community that’s still building thousands of new homes in Wildwood – and will be doing so in Leesburg in the future.

Wahl, who came up with the idea for the Rotary Club of The Villages’ annual Chili Cook-off, served with The Villages Regional Hospital’s Foundation and raised money for the Moffit Cancer Center, became the first District manager in 1995. The Villages wasn’t much more than a fancy trailer park with several hundred mobile homes in those days and the community was just beginning to embark on site-built homes across U.S. Hwy. 27/441 from the Historic side.

Prior to becoming the District manager who really would set the course for the job in the future, Wahl had served as county administrator for Lake and Brevard counties. He truly took a leap of faith when he joined up with Founder Harold Schwartz and Villages architect H. Gary Morse in those days – and he hit the ground running.

Some Villagers will find it staggering to know just how different of a place the community was when Wahl signed on the dotted line. The golf cart bridge crossing U.S. Hwy. 27/441 was just two years old. And the Publix that what would anchor the soon-to-come La Plaza Grande shopping center still had Villagers sharing the excitement.

When Wahl came onboard, County Road 466 was a two-lane road and acres upon acres of vacant land existed west of Morse Boulevard. And Spanish Springs Town Square was still mostly in the development stages.

But Wahl oversaw the development of Spanish Springs one building at a time, which largely followed a vision Morse had drawn out on a napkin one night at dinner. In those days slowly building Spanish Springs was really the only option because Morse simply didn’t have the money to build the majority of the town at once like he later did with Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood.

Wahl, a graduate of the University of Texas, retired in 2008 after serving his final three years as manager of the Sumter Landing CDD. He then spent some time serving as projects director for Morse, where he held responsibilities for overseeing growth on various projects in the southern end of The Villages.

Tutt, who followed Wahl, had been hired in 2005 as the Community Development District co-manager. The former deputy administrator for Marion County who graduated from Marquette in 1972 with a journalism degree then became the sole District manager and served in that role until she retired in July 2018.

If there’s one thing Tutt will be remembered for in The Villages it’s hard work. In her 13 years in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown she spent countless hours making sure local government performed at the top of its game. And she never hesitated to stand up for what she believed was right – regardless of whether those in positions of power in the community agreed with her or not.

Tutt led the District through a variety of successes, conflicts and challenges. One that consumed an immense amount of her time was the seemingly never-ending battle with the Internal Revenue Service over an audit of recreational revenue bonds. She started a program called Welcome Wednesday to help provide information to residents. And when Hurricane Irma roared through Central Florida in September 2018, she was hunkered down in The Villages Public Safety Department’s Emergency Operations Center 24/7 to make sure government was up and running – no matter how nasty it was outside.

But without a doubt one of Tutt’s biggest strengths and finest qualities was her ability to work alongside Community Development District supervisors in 12 districts, as well as those who served on the boards of the Village Center Community Development District, Sumter Landing Community Development District, Brownwood Community Development District and the Amenity Authority Committee. Toss in the 14 departments her office oversees and you’re talking about a manager who had to successfully work alongside hundreds of different types of personalities – all sporting different agendas and ideas.

In a situation that in many ways mirrored Wahl’s departure, Tutt’s eventual replacement, Baier, was hired a little less than a year before she retired. He came to the District from Sumter County, where he had served as assistant administrator and public works director.

Baier, who is a Villager, had moved to Sumter County in September 2014 from Alexandria, Va., where he served as director of transportation and environmental services for 15 years.

In that position, he supervised 212 employees and a $44.9-million annual operating budget. He made the move to be closer to family members, including his parents and sisters.

If there’s one thing that can be said about Baier, it’s this – he truly hit the ground running. From Day one he emphasized communication and transparency in a way that really hadn’t existed in the District Government in the past. He also revamped the District’s website, www.districtgov.org, making it more user-friendly, which is extremely important for Villagers trying to find answers to pertinent questions that affect their lifestyles.

Another of Baier’s big moves was to revamp the Welcome Wednesday program. He did away with the actual Wednesday gatherings that required an immense amount of staff time without attracting many residents. And he continued to publish the weekly online informational bulletin that went along with the program to get “a bigger bank for our buck.”

Baier also quickly laid out a plan to reorganize the management structure at the District office. Through the changes he made it was obvious that he recognized talents that probably hadn’t been utilized in the past. And he spent a great deal of time making sure that every one of his supervisors were up to speed on the changes.

But without a doubt Baier’s finest hours have come through his steady leadership and serving as the calming influence with a massive, ongoing sinkhole issue that first devastated the lives of Villagers in Calumet Grove in February 2018 and the continuing costly nightmare regarding the project to shore up the Morse Boulevard bridge embankment.

A $1.4-million project is under way to reroute a damaged stormwater pipeline away from two sinkhole damaged homes on McLawren Terrace in Calumet Grove. And the Project Wide Advisory Committee currently is considering an option to “inexpensively repair” the erosion problem at the island that supports the bridge, which is actually named the John E. Parker Bridge and was dedicated in January 2004.

The latest hurdle that’s taking up Baier’s valuable time is the issue of recycling in The Villages. Changes are coming down the pike for Villagers because of China’s decision to limit the amounts of recyclables it is willing to accept. And even though those changes aren’t happening yet, Baier has made sure to get in front of the issue and begin meetings on the topic so it’s not a surprise when the inevitable takes place.

If one could sum up the three District managers who have loyally served The Villages, the overall feeling surely would be that these government employees are known for giving their all. And while each did it differently, that dedication to a job well done and working alongside residents in a positive manner has been the steady theme of the District manager position since it was first created almost 25 years ago.