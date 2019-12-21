Woman carrying small infant child arrested in theft of clothing for baby

A woman carrying a small infant child was arrested in the theft of clothing for the baby at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Jazmine Walker, 21, of Oxford, entered the store with two other women late Thursday afternoon where a loss prevention officer watched them conceal baby clothing, baby shoes, toys and other baby items in a gray zippered diaper bag, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

Walker went to the self-checkout lane and paid for some Christmas decor items, but did not pay for the items concealed in the diaper bag. The two other women left the store when Walker went through the self-checkout lane. The items in the diaper bag had a total value of $187.10.

Walker was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.