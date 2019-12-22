Benita Lynette Turner, 64, of Crawfordville, and formerly of Fruitland Park, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 under the care of the Big Bend Hospice and with her loving husband by her side.

Mrs. Turner was born November 18, 1955 in Ocala, FL to Oscar Leon and Edna (Holley) Wells. She moved to Crawfordville in 1991 from Fruitland Park. Benita was a member of the Pentecostals Of The Capital City in Tallahassee and she loved singing and playing the piano.

Survivors include her loving husband of 40 years, Hilliard “Dave” Turner; sons, Michael Turner of Mobile, AL and Mark Turner (Rebecca) of Dauphin Island, AL; sister, Sandra Thompson (Robert); brothers, Joel Wells (Maria), Larry Wells (Cynthia) and Kenneth Wells (Sandy); grandchildren, Michaela Turner, Brooke Watts and Presli Turner; great-grandchildren, Turner Waltman and Jaeden Watts; along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 PM with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 26, 2019 in the First United Pentecostal Church, Fruitland Park with interment following in Shiloh Cemetery, Fruitland Park.