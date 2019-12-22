Feedback on hospital care

To the Editor:

My wife has had two surgeries in the regional hospital and other visits to the emergency room. We would never recommend this hospital to anyone. We will never use the hospital again unless we have no other choice. The wait in the emergency room is unreasonable. The care demonstrated is ridiculous. They don’t care. The surgery procedures are a joke. Medication was not dispersed properly, nursing care was atrocious, surgery consultation was non existent.

Outside of the hospital, the care received has been good. We have many more comments if you would like to hear them.

Lawrence Pfalzer

Village of Summerhill