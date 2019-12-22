Mississippi River-style paddlewheel and pirate ship coming to Lake Sumter Landing

A pirate ship and a Mississippi River-style paddlewheel are coming to Lake Sumter Landing.

The new pirate ship playground structure will be located at Wilkerson Creek Park & Children’s Playground which is across from Sonny’s BBQ restaurant. The new playground area will feature an array of colors, American with Disabilities Act accessible features such as play panels at ground level, musical instruments and cognitive play components. A rubberized play surface and an engineered shade structure will also be coming to the playground.

The playground will be closed to the public beginning Jan. 8 for the improvements. The project is expected to be complete later in that month.

In addition the Wilkerson Creek Waterwheel, located between the Bass Factory Outlet and Chop House, will be replaced. The new paddlewheel will emulate one of the largest waterwheels east of the Mississippi River.

In order to facilitate the project it is anticipated a portion of the parking area behind Bass as well as some of the walkway will be closed to the public beginning Jan. 6. The waterwheel project also is expected to be complete by the end of January.

If you have any questions regarding this project, contact District Property Management at 753-4022.