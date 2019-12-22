Sunset Pointe man lands back behind bars without bond

A Village of Sunset Pointe man is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Sean David Stockdale, 49, was arrested Saturday after violating his probation.

Earlier this year in Sumter County Court, Stockdale was placed on probation for one year following his arrest after an incident at the gate at the Village of Caroline.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been called Dec. 17, 2018 to the intersection of Stillwater Trail and Pelzer Avenue after a yellow Corvette driven by Stockdale had backed up traffic at the gate.

Stockdale hit the button multiple times, but failed to realize the gate was open, according to an arrest report. The gate attendant yelled at Stockdale, telling him the gate was open and he finally drove forward.

Stockdale initially denied he had been drinking, claiming “he left his friend’s house two streets down the road, and was heading home,” the arrest report said.

The deputy spotted Stockdale trying to hide containers of Four Loko fruit punch and Four Loko watermelon under the passenger seat. When the deputy asked Stockdale to take part in field sobriety exercises, Stockdale responded, “I already know I’m going to jail.” He claimed he had been drinking because he found out his father had cancer.

Stockdale failed field sobriety exercises, refused to provide a breath sample and refused to sign the DUI citation.

In addition to being placed on probation, Stockdale lost his driver’s license for six months and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.