Villager gets stiff jail sentence after second golf cart DUI arrest

A Villager is facing a stiff jail sentence after his second golf cart drunk driving arrest in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Jack Grusmark, 68, of the Village of De La Vista, who has been lodged without bond since Sept. 10 at the Sumter County Detention Center, earlier this month was sentenced to nine months behind bars after pleading no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. His driver’s license has been revoked for 10 years.

Grusmark on Sept. 9 had been driving a red Atomic golf cart when he crossed the center line of Morse Boulevard near Hacienda Hills Country Club and almost caused a head-on collision with another vehicle, according to documents on file in Sumter Count Court. The driver of that car and a pickup turned around and followed Grusmark’s golf cart back to the gate.

The pickup owner attempted to block Grusmark’s path at the gate to prevent him from entering the roundabout. Grusmark’s golf cart struck the pickup in the right rear side.

Grusmark told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies he could not remember what had happened during or leading up to the traffic crash. While Grusmark was seated on the curb, he fell to his side numerous times. The Warwick, R.I. native struggled through field sobriety exercises. He refused to provide a breath sample.

A check revealed he has six prior DUI convictions. He had been arrested last year on a golf cart DUI after drinking vodka at City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing. As a result of that conviction, Grusmark was placed on probation for one year, lost his driver’s license for six months and was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.