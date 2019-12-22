Villagers can leave Christmas trees out for collection with yard waste

If you live in Village Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas Trees can be placed at the curb (trees cannot be more than 4 feet in height or must be cut to 4 foot lengths) and will be picked up with your yard waste collection only. No yard waste will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 25 or Wednesday, Jan. 1. Make up days will be Saturday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 4.

Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curb side in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash (not recycling) on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact sanitation at 748-0109.