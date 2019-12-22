Villagers offered tips for appropriate holiday recycling

The District Office has issued guidelines about what is suitable for recycling this holiday season:

Recyclable

Gift Boxes

Tissue Paper

Shoe Boxes

Paper Gift Bags (non-metallic) Holiday Cards & Envelopes Wrapping Paper (non-metallic)

Not Recyclable

Bubble Wrap

Metallic Wrapping Paper

Ribbon and Bows

Gift Bags if Coated, Laminated, Dyed Sticky Gift Labels

Foam Packing Peanuts

As a reminder, in order to reduce as much contamination as possible residents are asked to be sure ALL recyclables are empty, clean, and dry.