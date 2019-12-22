Villagers offered tips for appropriate holiday recycling

The District Office has issued guidelines about what is suitable for recycling this holiday season:
Recyclable
Gift Boxes
Tissue Paper
Shoe Boxes
Paper Gift Bags (non-metallic) Holiday Cards & Envelopes Wrapping Paper (non-metallic)
Not Recyclable
Bubble Wrap
Metallic Wrapping Paper
Ribbon and Bows
Gift Bags if Coated, Laminated, Dyed Sticky Gift Labels
Foam Packing Peanuts
As a reminder, in order to reduce as much contamination as possible residents are asked to be sure ALL recyclables are empty, clean, and dry.