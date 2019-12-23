Golf cart driver charged with DUI after crash near Sunset Pointe entry gate

A woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing a golf cart near the entry gate at the Village of Sunset Pointe.

A bystander snatched the keys from the tan Yamaha golf cart following the crash in the bushes shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Buena Vista Boulevard and Bailey Trail, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The bystander determined the driver “was not fit to drive,” removed the keys and turned them over to the gate attendant at the entrance to the Village of Sunset Pointe.

The woman driving the golf cart was identified as 62-year-old Nancy Ann Washburn of Medicine Park, Okla. She claimed she lost control of the golf cart due to a wet roadway, but deputies suspected she had been drinking. Her eyes were “watery and glassy” and she appeared to have “a slight problem with speaking.”

Washburn struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. She also refused to sign a citation when asked to do so by a deputy.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500.