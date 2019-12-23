Villagers at risk every day under current medical care system

To the Editor:

My opinion is based on my experiences with The Villages Regional Hospital.

The fact that Don Henderson, CEO of Central FL Health, could stand before our community members in a public forum here in The Villages recently and speak his conviction that the reason for The Villages Regional Hospital’s one-star rating was due to the geriatric population they are FORCED to serve, speaks directly to the total professional incompetence and lack of leadership required to bring quality, result-based healthcare to our community.

Our “Villages” community is at risk every day under our currently available healthcare system until providers accept their responsibility for the one-star rating and commit to reaching for a higher-standard of professional care. It takes work, not words. It takes leadership and direction, not excuses. It is my opinion that new leadership is required.

I am hopeful, based on my experiences with UF Health Shands in Gainesville, that this acquisition will put all of us in The Villages in the improved position to receive respectful, compassionate, quality, professional and cutting-edge medical services that are coordinated and comprehensive in scope to meet our future medical needs. I am thankful to see the existing parent company exiting and UF Health coming in.

Patricia Heidenreich

Village of McClure