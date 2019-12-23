Wildwood man lands behind bars after traffic stop at Brownwood

A Wildwood man landed behind bars after a traffic stop near Brownwood.

Jaykob Robert Crocker, 21, was driving a four-door car Thursday on State Road 44 and Meggison Road when he failed to come to a complete stop, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check revealed his driver’s license has been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine. At first, Crocker denied he knew that his license had been suspended.

The Wildwood police officer making the traffic stop pointed out to Crocker that in June he had been stopped by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who cited him for driving while license suspended and issued him a warning for speeding.

Crocker was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.