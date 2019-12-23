Wildwood RV dweller behind bars after perusing through upset lady friend’s phone

A Wildwood recreational vehicle dweller found himself behind bars Friday night after a nasty tiff following a glance through his lady friend’s cell phone.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to the RV in Wildwood and when they arrived, the woman told them she had gotten into a verbal altercation with 28-year-old Phillip T. Adkins after he “violated her privacy” by looking through her phone. She claimed that Adkins “repeatedly stood over her” while she was seated in a recliner inside the RV and wouldn’t let her leave.

The woman said she called her sister to come pick her up and pleaded with Adkins for about an hour to let her leave the RV, which he refused to do. She said he blocked the only exit from they RV with his body while repeatedly telling her she couldn’t leave as she made attempts to get away, a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman claimed that while seated in the recliner, Adkins grabbed her right wrist and twisted it to remove her cell phone from her hand so she couldn’t continue to communicate with her sister. She said Adkins finally gave back her phone and let her leave when her sister arrived, the report says.

Both Adkins and the woman provided written sworn statements about the incident. Adkins was then taken into custody and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center, where he was charged with kidnapping/false imprisonment and battery. He was being held on $7,500 bond.