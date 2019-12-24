Canadian woman killed in crash on Interstate 75

A 62-year-old Canadian woman died at the scene of a crash Monday on Interstate 75.

Olga Konchikov of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada had been a passenger in a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by 45-year-old Vera Mogilevskaya also of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada at 2:05 p.m. Monday traveling south on Interstate 75, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

For an unknown reason the vehicle veered off the inside shoulder of the roadway, causing it to collide with a guardrail. The vehicle overturned after colliding with the guardrail and landed on its roof, the report said.

Three passengers in the vehicle – 41-year-old Konstatin Konchikov, 15-year-old Aleksey Konchikov and 6-year-old Daniel Konchikov, all of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada – suffered serious injuries in the crash. They were all transported to Lake City Medical Center.

Mogilevskaya suffered minor injuries and was also transported to Lake City Medical Center.