Candy Ann Todd, 75, of The Villages, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Mrs. Todd was born June 15, 1944 in Toledo, Oh to Glenn H. Beattie and Pauline E. (Smith) Beattie. She was a retired automotive service writer and moved to The Villages in 2006 from Plantation, FL.

Survivors include her son, Jeff Mason of Plantation; brothers, John Beattie (Kathy) of The Villages, Jim Beattie of Inverness and Jerry Beattie of Miami; granddaughter, Trina Mason. Candy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Morton and sister, Diane Harris.