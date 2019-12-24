Christmas miracle as beloved Villages pastor back home after harrowing accident

A Christmas miracle has been realized as a beloved pastor in The Villages is back home after a harrowing accident.

The Rev. Harold Hendren, pastor for many years at New Covenant United Methodist Church, was seriously injured in a car accident earlier this month. His injuries required two operations, including cervical (neck) vertebrae surgery. A previous surgery repaired a perforated bowel.

Hendren has persevered through those surgeries and was released from the hospital and returned home on Monday. Hendren had been in an intensive care unit following the second surgery, and in the first of many miracles, his wife was thrilled when he began speaking and wiggling his hands and feet.

New Covenant United Methodist Church is one of the largest and most active churches in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, with campuses in Summerhill and Lake Deaton.

His family is asking for prayers – but no visitors – during this important time of recovery.

The third generation pastor and father of five children is also a competitive marathon runner, having competed in multiple Boston Marathons.

Prior to coming to The Villages, Hendren served First United Methodist Church of Miami for three years and did extensive work in its homeless ministry. He was appointed to First United Methodist Church Dunnellon and cast the vision for expanding the church’s ministries. Hendren spent 14 years serving Faith United Methodist Church in Boynton Beach, where the church expanded its ministries in worship, evangelism, children, youth and small groups.