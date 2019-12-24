County and Circuit Court jurisdiction changes to begin in January

Beginning Jan. 1, the jurisdictional dollar amounts which determine whether a civil lawsuit is filed in County Court or Circuit Court are changing.

Those filing a civil suit with a value of $30,000 or less will now file their lawsuit in the County Court. The previous limit was $15,000.

Those filing a civil suit with a value greater than $30,000 will continue to file in the Circuit Court.

Small claims cases, which use a simplified procedure for resolution, will now be allowed to follow that procedure for cases whose value is $8,000 or less. The previous limit was $5,000.

The change in the County Court jurisdictional limit also carries with it a change in the filing fees for County Court. For County Court cases with a value between $15,000 and $30,000, the fee charged will be the same as Circuit Court cases.

Appeals of orders where the amount in dispute is greater than $15,000 will continue to be heard by District Courts of Appeal until Jan. 1, 2023, regardless of whether those orders are from a County Court or a Circuit Court.

For more information about the changes coming to County and Circuit Courts, visit https://www.flcourts.org/Know-Your-Court.