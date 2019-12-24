House Democrats setting our country on a dangerous course

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on the Articles of Impeachment for President Trump.

I wrote an opinion piece on how these articles are not consistent with the process our founders enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. With Democrats’ so-called “obstruction of congress” charge, they notably avoided alleging “obstruction of justice,” an actual federal crime. Their decision is an outrageous abuse of power and a complete rejection of the Constitution.

Disputes between the executive branch and legislative branch are commonplace, occurring during every presidential administration.

The U.S. Constitution specifically empowers our federal courts to serve as the umpire in such disputes. However, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, recently stated that attempts by the Trump administration to have neutral federal courts decide if the executive branch must acquiesce to legislative branch demands would “be considered further evidence of obstruction of justice.” By that standard, most presidents in modern history could have been impeached by the House.

In their haste and partisanship, House Democrats have denied due process and subverted some of the most fundamental principles of our democratic republic.

They are setting our country on a course to a dangerous place where partisan disagreements with little evidence become grounds for hyper-partisan impeachments.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.