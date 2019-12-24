Residents should heed dangers of holiday fires with escape plan in place

With Christmas trees and other lighted decorations on display at residences across the area, local fire department officials are encouraging everyone to have a plan in place to escape from their homes in case of a fire.
Officials say a good way to put such a plan together is to make a fire escape checklist that answers the following questions:
- Do you have working smoke alarms in your home?
- Is there a smoke detector in every sleeping room and outside each sleeping area?
- Is there a smoke detector on each level of your home?
- Do you test your smoke alarms at least once a month to make sure the batteries are still working?
- Do you know the sound of your smoke alarms?
- How old are your smoke alarms? If they are more than 10 years old, it’s time to purchase new ones.
- Do you know two ways out of each room in your home?
- Do you know what to do when you hear your smoke alarm? The answer is to “get out and stay out.”
- Are all exits in your home clear of trash and toys?
- Has your family picked a meeting place outside the home where everyone can go when they’ve escaped a fire?
- Does everyone at your home know how to call for help once they are outside?