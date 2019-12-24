Truth about increasing green fees

To the Editor:

I cannot take credit for this clarification, but someone has done a great service:

Here’s How Much Championship Golf is (REALLY) Going Up in 2020

People are going crazy about a recent article posted on Villages-News.com claiming that there are “hefty fee increases” coming in January 2020 to play championship courses in The Villages.

The article claims that rates to play some courses are increasing by as much as $48.

I’ve read some of the reactions over on Talk of The Villages in which some people are saying things along the lines of “this is the last straw” and “the Developer’s greed has gone too far.”

This might be a perfect example of why you shouldn’t believe everything you read on the internet!

The big problem with the article in question is that it is comparing current rates May 1-December 31 (which is ALWAYS cheaper) to January 1 – April 30 (which is ALWAYS more expensive).

Apples to Oranges.

The population in The Villages EXPLODES between January 1 and April 30 every year as snowbirds come to town to escape the winter.

As such, golf has always been priced more during this timeframe. Supply and demand I think economists call it.

A more logical and sound way to really figure out how much rates are going up is to compare January 1 – April 30 2019 to January 1 – April 30 2020.

The average increase for Resident Members is $4.58.

The average increase for Priority Members is $4.66.

I don’t have time to go through all the others, but you certainly can if you want. Just add up the difference between each rate for a particular classification level and divide by 12 (number of courses).

Nobody likes an increase…I get that.

But these numbers are far more palatable than some of the numbers the other article threw around.

The biggest hit for some people in my mind is the elimination of the off-peak rates (before 9am and after 1pm) that were previously available at Orange Blossom Hills and Tierra Del Sol.

But from an administration perspective, I can understand why eliminating these different rates might make for a few less headaches.

Also, it looks like rates for “miscellaneous” things like club rentals, cart rentals, etc. are unchanged.

Over To You…

Does this analysis make you feel better about the rate increases?

Or will you be cutting back on how much you play the Championship Courses?

Gilbert Eugene

Village of Pennecamp