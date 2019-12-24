Woman driving elderly man’s vehicle arrested with drug paraphernalia

A woman driving an elderly man’s vehicle was arrested with drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer Danielle Bryant, 46, of Fruitland Park, had been driving the vehicle at 6:44 p.m. Saturday on Eagles Nest Road traveling at 35 miles per hour in a posted 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on her vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A straw with the residue of cocaine was found under a pack of cigarettes in the cupholder of the vehicle.

In addition to being arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, Bryant was charged with driving on a suspended license. Her license had been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine. She was also cited for no proof of insurance.

Law enforcement contacted the vehicle’s owner, described as “elderly” and in “poor health.” He asked that a tow truck retrieve the vehicle so he could “deal with it in the morning.”

Bryant was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment.

She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.