Corruption is running rampant

To the Editor:

When an elected president acts like he is in love with a Russian criminal and gifts the country we love by handing him the keys to the USA and you agree by supporting his actions don’t call another person a child! Then there’s Moscow Mitch and Gremiln Graham, who is the oldest traitor of all. The evidence is there! Remove them all from office!

Lourdes Toro

Brownwood