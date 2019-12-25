Fruitland Park registering players for upcoming flag football program

The City of Fruitland Park is gearing up for its upcoming flag football season.

The program is open to boys and girls with a cost of $40 to participate.

Registration will continue through Feb. 7 and divisions will be divided by grade levels as follows – K-2nd, 3rd-4th, 5th-6th and 7th-8th.

Skills clinics will be held Feb. 1-8 and all players will be required to attend one session. Times will be announced at a later date.

Players will be drafted on Monday, Feb. 10, with practice beginning the following day. For more information, call (352) 360-6734 or visit www.fruitlandpark.org.