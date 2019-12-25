Thief who stole Villager’s golf cart in 2016 lands back behind bars again

A thief who stole a Villager’s golf cart in 2016 has landed back behind bars again.

Lance Garrett Hanson, 36, of Fruitland Park, is facing a felony charge of theft after a botched heist at a local Wal-Mart store. He was booked Sunday at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Hanson was arrested in 2016 after snatching a Villager’s golf cart after he stopped for coffee early one morning at a Circle K in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Hanson was sentenced to four years in state prison and was released Aug. 3 of this year.

Hanson and a female companion this past Sunday selected merchandise at the Wal-Mart in Leesburg and proceeded through a self-checkout lane. Hanson failed to pay for $74.16 worth of merchandise and was taken into custody by Leesburg police officers.

Hanson has a long history of criminal arrests including:

On Aug. 17, 2007, Hanson was arrested on charges of burglary and larceny.

On Aug. 31, 2012, he was arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked.

On March 29, 2013, he was arrested on multiple burglary charges.

On Oct. 10, 2013, he was arrested by Lady Lake police on a charge of retail theft and resisting arrest.

On Dec. 27, 2013, Hanson was arrested on Sumter County warrants charging him with possession of morphine and hydrocodone. He was also arrested on charges of cocaine possession and manufacture of methamphetamine.