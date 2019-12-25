What steps are being taken to address crime in The Villages?

To the Editor:

Having lived in The Villages, left for family matters and now transitioning back in 2020, my husband and I have been reading the real current issues facing Residents and Management alike, recently a situation involving a large number of carts and drivers, who may have been visitors endangering others while drinking and driving too fast. These and other concerns and situations need to be addressed.

Having both been in law enforcement, and knowing the growing problems faced by local authorities in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties who need to enforce the laws, we find it a question as to why has not The Villages gone forward to both incorporate as their own city and have their own local law enforcement and magistrates to enforce the local codes and state laws? Most certainly The Villages has increased (and keeps increasing) in population.

We, as one couple, feel this would both keep crime in check, help with revenue (i.e. traffic fines and court fees), add jobs and make a positive plan for the present and future when so much fear and concern exist about where this is all going?

Are there restrictions in considering this path as a solution? It seems we already have a point of reference with the fire stations.

Thank you for placing this before the residents.

Angela Heroux

In transition back to The Villages