Body found on Villages golf course following reported medical issue

A person died on a Villages golf course on the afternoon of Dec. 20 after reportedly suffering from a medical issue.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy from the South Marion District Office in The Villages was called to the Amberwood Executive Golf Course on Legacy Lane and a short time later, the medical examiner responded to the facility. It was unclear Thursday if the victim was a man or woman or a resident of The Villages.

A golfer that was part of a foursome on the Amberwood course on Friday said the starter cautioned them to bypass the third hole because there was a body there. The golfer said that after leaving the second green, they saw a law enforcement officer “standing guard” over a body covered with a white sheet on a bench near the tee box. He said a golf cart was nearby with yellow police tape around it.