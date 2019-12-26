Christmas Day golf at Palmer Legends Country Club

Check out the Villagers lined up for free golf on Christmas Day at Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photograph!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Check out the Villagers lined up for free golf on Christmas Day at Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photograph!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.