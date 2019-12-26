Lady Lake juvenile arrested in theft of BB gun fashioned to look like AK-47

A 14-year-old Lady Lake juvenile was arrested in the theft of a pair of BB guns. One of them had been fashioned to look like an AK-47.

The burglary at the home on McClendon Street was reported on Christmas Day, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The homeowner reported that two BB guns had been stolen. The second BB gun was modeled after an M16.

The BB guns had been stored in a shed and it was noted that a screen had been cut. There was also a chair leaning against the building.

A witness told police that the 14-year-old had used a butter knife to cut the screen.

The teen was taken into custody on charges of theft and criminal mischief.