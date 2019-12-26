Villager’s ‘disrespectful’ son arrested after holiday family brawl

The grown son of a Villages couple was arrested after a holiday family brawl.

The 64-year-old uncle of 43-year-old Russell Francis Cauley IV required treatment from EMS personnel after the altercation with his nephew Monday night in the Village of Mira Mesa.

The uncle said he had gotten into a fight with Cauley due to him being “disrespectful to his parents,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Cauley’s father witnessed the altercation and saw his son push his uncle, causing him to fall to the ground. The uncle required bandages on his arm and when EMS arrived on the scene, the uncle was trying to control the bleeding with paper towels.

Cauley, who was found in his bedroom at his parents’ home at 409 Chula Vista Ave., “appeared to be intoxicated” and “wasn’t making any sense,” the report said.

“He kept talking about the FBI,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

A check revealed Cauley was wanted on a Brevard County warrant. When he was taken to the jail, he refused to cooperate and had to be “forcibly” escorted.

In 2018, Cauley had been sentenced to eight days in jail following an October 2017 attack on his father, also at the Village of Mira Mesa home. Cauley’s speech had been slurred at the time of that arrest, too.