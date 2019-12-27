22-year-old Summerfield man dies after being hit by 3 vehicles in rollover crash

A 22-year-old Summerfield man was killed early Thursday morning when he was ejected from his pickup truck and hit by three other vehicles.

Jacob G. Lowe had been traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 near SE 132nd Lane in Summerfield at about 5:15 a.m. when his 2006 Ford F-150 pickup veered into the median and overturned. Lowe, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his vehicle and came to rest in the inside northbound lane of U.S. Hwy. 441, a Florida Highway Patrol report states.

Lowe was then struck by a 2013 Mack truck driven by 48-year-old Tina Collelo, of Homosassa; a 2014 Mack truck driven by 41-year-old Craig Cady, of Dunnellon; and a 2012 Mazda3 passenger car driven by 36-year-old Laketa Brown, of Leesburg, the report says.

Lowe was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No charges have been filed and it hasn’t been determined if alcohol played a factor in the incident, the report says.