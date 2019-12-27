Carmela Reina, 96, of The Villages, Florida passed away December 26, 2019 at The Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, Florida. She was the wife of the late John Reina who passed in 2001.

Carmela was born in New York, New York a daughter of the late Orlando and Ermina Mollo. She enjoyed playing Mah Jong, golf, tennis and socializing.

Carmela is survived by daughter, Valerie Reina-DeRosa and her husband Donald DeRosa of The Villages, FL and son, Stephen Reina and his wife Sonja of Sarasota, FL. She is also survived by her sister, Corlis Biondi of Elmont, NY. She is the grandmother of Stephen Reina and Vanessa Reina. She was preceded in death by her husband.

Arrangements entrusted to the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159.