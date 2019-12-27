Christmas trees will be collected at homes in The Villages

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas trees can be placed at the curb (trees cannot be more than 4 feet in height or must be cut to 4 foot lengths) and will be picked up with your yard waste collection only. No yard waste will be collected Wednesday, Jan. 1. Make up days will be Saturday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 4.

Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curbside in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash (not recycling) on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact Jacobs at (352) 748-0109.

If you live in Community Development District 12, you can place your tree at the curb and it will be picked up with your normal household trash. If it is a live Christmas tree, you will need to have it cut it half. If you have any questions, contact the Utilities Department at (352) 750-0000.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), contact Lake County Solid Waste at (352) 343-3776 for information.

If you live in the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, contact Waste Management at (352) 787-4416 for information.