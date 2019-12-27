Donald V. Jones

Donald V. “Donnie” Jones, 69, of Oxford, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Mr. Jones was born May 31, 1950 in Wildwood to WB and Dorothy Geneva (Phillips) Jones. Donnie loved hunting and fishing but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He retired as a lineman from Florida Power (now Duke Energy) after 27 years of service.

Survivors include his loving wife of 23 years, Gale; daughter and her husband, Kayla Jones and Larry McCullough; grandchildren, Christian Houck, Noah Houck and Lawren McCollough; brothers, Ronald “Corky” Jones (Anita), John Robert Jones and Keith Jones (Tracy). Donnie was preceded in death by his parents and 3 siblings, Randy Jones, Danny Jones and Mary Alma Forrester.

Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 PM with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the Banks/Page-Theus Chapel. Interment will follow the service in Pine Level Cemetery, Oxford. Please dress casually in honor of Donnie’s wishes. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.